MISSOULA, Mont. - Movie fans, get ready! The Big Sky Documentary Film Fest is just a week away.
It’ll feature 145 films which will also be available to watch online throughout and even after the festival concludes.You can buy tickets and festival passes on the Big Sky Documentary Film Festival’s website and that’s where you can find the 2022 selections and trailers too.
Festival officials had a festival kick-off party at the Kettlehouse Tap Room in Bonner, to premier the official festival trailer and celebrate the festival sponsors. They even had a signature IPA appropriately named the Doc Fest IPA.
The in-person festival kicks off February 18 with the opening night film A Decent Home and runs through Feb. 26.
These films cover everything from the realities of life on the reservation to the impacts of COVID-19.
The festival’s Executive Director, Rachel Gregg, said festival passes are off the charts so far.
"We're starting to hear from the community, ‘What's going on? When do things start?’ It's obvious that familiar buzz that starts in February, in the before times [of COVID-19] and it's back! We're really excited the community is stoked and we can't wait to get going,” Gregg said.
