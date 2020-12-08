MISSOULA -- Film lovers are in for an early holiday treat. On Thursday, the Big Sky Film Series will kick off with the movie "Stray."
Through the eyes of three stray dogs in Istanbul, the movie captures what it's like to live without status or security.
In Turkey, animals have the right to roam freely, due to both cultural and legal practices.
The film covers human issues including the life of Syrian refugees living in Turkey and homelessness, all from a dog's perspective.
Executive Director for the Big Sky Film Institute, Rachel Gregg, said it's a film unlike any other.
"I've watched hundreds of films this year and it's one of the best documentary films I've seen," Gregg said. "It's beautifully done. What a challenging thing to have a feature length documentary film from the perspective of a creature that doesn't speak our language."
From Thursday, December 10th to Saturday, December 12th viewers can stream the movie for free on the streaming platform Eventive.
The movie's director, Elizabeth Lo, will be holding a live Q&A session on Thursday, December 10th as well.