MISSOULA, Mont. - The 2021 Season of the Big Sky Film Series kicks off on Thursday for audiences to enjoy a variety of documentaries through in-person screening events and online streaming.
The free community series provides innovative films and opportunities for the audience to engage with fillmmakers.
The 2021 season launches with Becoming Costeau on Thursday, Sept. 23 with a screening in the ZACC Show Room at 7:00 p.m. The film will also be available for streaming from Sept. 24-26.
Learn more about the film below and click here for the 2021 season schedule.
From Big Sky Film Institute:
BECOMING COUSTEAU
Thursday, September 23 | ZACC Show Room | 7:00pm
Streaming Sept. 24-26
Adventurer, filmmaker, inventor, author, unlikely celebrity and conservationist: For over four decades, Jacques-Yves Cousteau and his explorations under the ocean became synonymous with a love of science and the natural world. As he learned to protect the environment, he brought the whole world with him, sounding alarms more than 50 years ago about the warming seas and our planet’s vulnerability. In BECOMING COUSTEAU, from National Geographic Documentary Films, two-time Academy Award®-nominated filmmaker LIZ GARBUS takes an inside look at Cousteau and his life, his iconic films and inventions, and the experiences that made him the 20th century’s most unique and renowned environmental voice — and the man who inspired generations to protect the Earth.
Director Liz Garbus
Producers Liz Garbus, Dan Cogan, Mridu Chandra, Evan Hayes
USA, 2021, 93 minutes
LIVE SCREENING Join us at the ZACC Show Room for the Northwest Premiere of BECOMING COUSTEAU on Thursday, September 23 at 7pm. While admission is free, we highly recommend you reserve a ticket in advance as seating is limited to maximize our ability to put on a safe event. Masks are required for attendees for all ZACC Show Room events at this time. Masks may be removed for beverage consumption, but we ask that they please be worn at any time when not actively drinking. For further information, accessibility, and inquiries please visit https://www.zootownarts.org/meet-the-zacc/about/