The following is a press release from the City of Missoula Police Department:
MISSOULA, Mont. - A student was detained at Big Sky High School by on-site School Resource Officer, (SRO), Hollis. SRO Hollis received information regarding a credible threat of school violence made on social media by student Parker Abbott.
Abbott was detained within minutes of Officer Hollis receiving the information. The swift actions by law enforcement and school administration ensured the safety of the students, teachers, and staff. At this time there is no risk to the public or any information indicating anyone else was involved.
Additional law enforcement agencies assisted with the investigation. During the preliminary interviews, Parker reported having homicidal ideations and access to weapons to carry out his ideations of violence towards a school.
Abbott Parker is being charged with felony Intimidation. Missoula Police Department appreciates our partners in law enforcement who assisted with the arrest and investigation.
The safety of our schools is paramount. Please report any suspicious activity that jeopardizes our school’s safety.
