MISSOULA, Mont. - A student at Big Sky High School has been arrested and is facing charges after he was to have knives on his person while at the school.

The Missoula Police Department (MPD) reports that on May 26, the school resource officer (SRO) was made aware of an argument between two students.

A report made to the SRO indicated Keyvin Gallagher, 18, intended to get revenge against the other student.

It was believed Gallagher was in possession of a firearm, and the SRO located the other student and put him in a safe location.

After detaining Gallagher, no firearm was located, however, he did have knives on his person according to MPD.

The case is still under investigation.

Keyvin Gallagher was arrested on charges of conspiracy to commit assault with a weapon and unlawful possession of weapon on school property.