MISSOULA, Mont. - All aboard Montana!
Missoula County scored a national achievement award for their work to establish the Big Sky Passenger Rail Authority.
According to a press release from Missoula County, The National Association of Counties honors, "innovative, effective county government programs that strengthen service for residents."
Awards are given in 18 different categories. Missoula was recognized in the transportation category.
It's a huge win for County Commissioner, Dave Strohmaier, who spearheaded the authority.
However, he said Missoula can't take all the credit.
"Even though we stepped out in a leadership role, proposed this initiative and set the stage for things to come, it was only by virtue of the partnerships across these diverse counties," Strohmaier said.
The Authority was started in November 2020, and currently has 13 partner counties on board.
Their next meeting is on June 9 at 11:30 a.m.
Stay up to date with their efforts here.