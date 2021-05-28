Weather Alert

...The National Weather Service in Missoula has issued a Flood Advisory for the following rivers in Montana... Clark Fork River Above Missoula affecting Missoula County. .Warmer weather this weekend and next week will be conducive to snowmelt, maintaining current river levels. For the Clark Fork River...including Above Missoula...elevated river levels are forecast. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive cars through flooded areas. The National Weather Service in Missoula has issued a * Flood Advisory for the Clark Fork River Above Missoula. * From this afternoon to Saturday afternoon. * Flood stage is 7.5 feet. * Forecast...The river is expected to remain above flood stage between 7.5 and 8.0 feet through Tuesday. * Impact...At 7.5 feet, Flooding of low lying areas adjacent to the river is possible. Flood waters begin to flood streets in the Orchard Homes area, specifically the north end of Tower Street including Kehrwald Drive. &&