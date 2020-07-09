New findings from the University of Montana's Big Sky Poll says a majority of Montanans would prefer to cast their ballots by mail.
Out of everyone asked, 66% respondents say they would rather vote by mail this fall. But this isn't necessarily because of COVID-19, but more of convenience, that's because 57 percent of respondents say they still believe voting in person will still be safe in November. During this pandemic poll results like these provide timely perspectives for law makers to make informed decisions.
"We hope to have informed decision making going into the fall and using this information not only for the secretary of state's office but also for moving forward on how what approaches we use to increase access for policy making across our state," Public Administration and Policy Professon Sara Rinfret said.
The poll also found:
- 53% of registered voters strongly believe their vote matters.
- 54% of Montanans believe Montana’s COVID-19 policies are “about right.”
- 51% would like to see a general election voter guide provided by the state.
- 48% would like a reminder providing information on where and when to vote.
Participants were split on how mail-in-ballots should be counted:
- 44% believe mail-in ballots should be counted if they are postmarked by Election Day.
- 47% believe ballots should be counted if they are received by the elections office before the close of polls.