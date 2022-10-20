MISSOULA, Mont. - Many of you may remember the North Coast Hiawatha rail, which used to run into Missoula allowing people to travel in Montana, but it has since been shut down back in 1979 and some groups like the Big Sky Passenger Rail Authority are pushing to bring it back.

One of the main ways to travel within the state has been by road up until now, so with the lack of options for to travel so the rail authority is looking restore this trail back here into Missoula.

The rail would still run from Seattle, Washington and into Chicago, Illinois. Missoula would be the one primary stop on western side of Montana allowing residents to travel in around the state.

The Big Sky Passenger Rail Authority says they've been hearing for years from different groups who've been asking for something like this to open up near them.

"We've heard from the VA, folks from Fort Harrison specifically would be so excited about having rail service,” we went on to say "all the VA doctors and nurses they have to go out to other VA clinics in the state, especially on the eastern part of the state to Miles City, Glendive and other places over here where they have VA facilities they have to drive for hours on end, that's the only way they can get here,” said chairman Jason Stuart.

The plan right now is to present reports to congress to eventually invest in the rail, like they currently do for the empire builder and to restore the route in the next five to ten years. The rail authority will be hosting a public board meeting next month, with more information and update where the process stands going forward.