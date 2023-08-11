DEER LODGE, Mont. - A Billings man was ejected from his car in a crash near Deer Lodge Thursday evening.
The man was driving a Ford Edge and was negotiating a right-hand curve on I-90 when he drifted to the left and into the median.
Montana Highway Patrol reports the Ford then continued in the median before it hit a pillar underneath the bridge deck right outside of Deer Lodge.
The driver, a 53-year-old Billings man, was not wearing a seat belt at the time of the accident and was ejected.
Alcohol, drugs and speed are all suspected factors in the crash.
