MISSOULA, Mont. - The Missoula Redevelopment Agency hopes to bring some much-needed upgrades to the Bitterroot railroad trestle. With more foot traffic they've seen over the years on both sides of the Clark Fork River, their goal is to open up access on the W. Broadway side of the bridge allowing people to travel across it, into McCormick Park and following the rail tracks eventually ending in Hamilton.

MRA is proposing for the bridge to be modified to make it more bicycle, and pedestrian friendly and still keep its main responsibility, transporting industrial materials in and out of the bitterroot area. Right now, they've gotten the green light from the Montana railroad link to the state and local level to see if this idea could work.

If improvements move forward, director Ellen Buchanan says this would be a big help for those who could use this crossing without having to take a detour in their commute.

"If we can modify that in a way that it can function as a trail as well as a rail line then we get the best of both worlds and so we'll no longer have that gap in the Bitterroot Trail so you can start up near draught works and you can go all the way through Missoula, tie into the trail along 93 and over the south reserve pedestrian bridge and straight into Hamilton,” said Buchanan

Right now, Buchanan says MRA is drawing up final proposals by the end of next week which will then be submitted to the appropriate state and local agencies. If approved they will forward with the next steps which is working with engineers to assess the bridge if this project is possible and safe for public use in the future.