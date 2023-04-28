HAMILTON, Mont. - Water levels on the Bitterroot River and surrounding waterways are expected to rise to the highest levels of the season beginning Friday.
The Ravalli County Office of Emergency Management (RCOEM) said via Facebook the water levels are supposed to keep rising Friday, though next week and later.
The Ravalli County Office of Emergency Management is warning the community to follow the safety precautions below:
-"Do not approach areas of high water and flooding, including fishing accesses, area streams, ditches, and the Bitterroot River.
-Ensure the safety of your children and animals by keeping them away from hazardous areas.
-Do not enter or cross flowing water or water of unknown depth.
-Observe any road closures or detours- they are in place for your safety.
-Roadway hazards or flooding may be reported to the Ravalli County Road Department at 406-363-2733 or the Ravalli County 911 Center at 406-363-3033.
-Dial 911 for life threatening emergencies."
