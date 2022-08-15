The following is a release from University of Montana:

MISSOULA, Mont. - On Monday August 15th, 2022 at approximately 06:00 hours, UMPD received a report of a large black bear just north of Washington Grizzly Stadium near the Kim Williams Trail. UM Police responded to the report and were not able to locate the bear, however there were several reports. The bear was not acting aggressively at the time of the sighting. Montana Fish and Game officials were advised.

UMPD encourages everyone to be to be “Bear Aware”. Please call UMPD at (406) 243-4000 or 911 in the event you encounter a bear. This information will be forwarded to FWP to assist their efforts in relocation. Below are some safety tips for bear encounters.

Bears that are agitated may appear to be non-threatening or passive at first.

Bears that are agitated may snap or pop their jaws and make a woofing sound.

Do not run. This may incite a predatory chase response.

Continue to face the bear and back away slowly, talking calmly to identify yourself as a human.

If the bear continues to approach, try to scare it away by making yourself as large and imposing as possible by stretching your arms overhead and making loud noises.

You can find more educational information about bears and bear encounters by visiting the US Forest Service “Be Bear Aware” webpage.