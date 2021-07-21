Weather Alert

...FIRE WEATHER WATCH IN EFFECT FROM THURSDAY AFTERNOON THROUGH THURSDAY EVENING... * Affected area: Fire Zone 103 (Clearwater/Nez Perce). Fire Zone 104 (Kootenai). Fire Zone 105 (Flathead/Glacier Park). Fire Zone 106 (West Lolo). Fire Zone 107 (Salish and Kootenai Reservation). Fire Zone 108 (East Lolo). Fire Zone 109 (Bitterroot). Fire Zone 110 (Deerlodge/West Beaverhead). * Impacts: The combination of gusty winds and low humidity may produce critical fire weather conditions. * Winds: West 18 to 25 mph with gusts to 30 to 35 mph. * Minimum humidities: 12 to 18 percent. &&