MISSOULA, Mont. - A black bear reportedly went inside a home through an open door and multiple garages in the middle Rattlesnake.
According to a Facebook post by Missoula Bears Wednesday, the bear also approached people in the middle of the day and many of the garages it went into were open.
Missoula Bears said Montana Fish, Wildlife and Parks removed the bear, tried to trap it but efforts were unsuccessful.
It is important to remove bird feeders from outside and close garage doors even while people are home, Missoula Bears said. Keep garbage, pet food, and other attractants out of reach for bears and keep doors shut. Bears can smell attractants and may come inside a garage, especially if the door is not shut.