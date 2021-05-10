MISSOULA, Mont. - A black bear was reportedly seen on the "M" trail near the second switchback near campus Monday night.
At approximately 8:40 p.m., Missoula 911 received report of a black bear on the "M" trail.
In a University of Montana Emergency Alert, the bear was reportedly not acting aggressively at the time of the sighting.
Police responded to the area, but were unable to locate the bear.
Montana Fish and Game officials have been advised.
UMPD encourages everyone to be "Bear Aware." If you encounter a bear, you are asked to call UMPD at (406) 243-4000 or 911.
If you encounter a bear, you are advised to follow these safety tips:
- Bears that are agitated may appear to be non-threatening or passive at first.
- Bears that are agitated may snap or pop their jaws and make a woofing sound.
- Do not run. This may incite a predatory chase response in the bear.
- Continue to face the bear and back away slowly, talking calmly to identify yourself as human.
- If the bear continues to approach, try to scare it away by making yourself as large as possible by stretching your arms overhead and making loud noises.
You can find more educational information about bears and bear encounters by visiting the US Forest Service "Be Bear Aware" webpage.