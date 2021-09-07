MISSOULA, Mont. - The University of Montana sent out an alert around 8 p.m. Tuesday, stating that a black bear was spotted by the University Police Department's back fence.
According to the alert, the bear headed down Campus Drive toward the stadium and went behind the labor shop toward the river.
Officers are attempting to locate the bear and keep it away from the UM campus.
If you encounter the bear, you are advised to call UMPD at 406-243-4000 or dial 911.
You should also be "Bear Aware":
- Bears that are agitated may appear to be non-threatening or passive at first.
- Bears that are agitated may snap or pop their jaws and make a woofing sound.
- Do not run. This may incite a predatory chase response.
- Continue to face the bear and back away slowly, talking calmly to identify yourself as a human.
- If the bear continues to approach, try to scare it away by making yourself as large and imposing as possible by stretching your arms overhead and making loud noises.
You can find more educational information about bears and bear encounters by visiting the US Forest Service “Be Bear Aware” webpage.