MISSOULA -- With Mother's Day coming up on Sunday, who doesn't love a good sweet treat? Missoula's Black Cat Bake Shop opened its doors for the first time in a month on Friday morning, and they have a lot of tasty treats for Mom to enjoy.
For the last 26 years, the Garden City has been able to enjoy Black Cat's delicious treats and baked goods. Owner Christy Wich says her entire team is excited to finally see customers walk back through the doors.
The bakery closed after Easter, and the last month has not been easy. But they are trying to return to their "new normal", which includes more outside tables and sanitizing stations.
One thing that's not changing? Black Cat's menu. You can still get your paws on Huckleberry Coffeecake, Cherry Cheese Danishes, Lemon Bars, Cupcakes, and a whole lot more. Christy says just as important as the menu is keeping a certain person working as well.
"You know, we are just going to keep doing what we do at the bakery because my husband Jack, he is the Black Cat." Wich says. "Let me tell you, if he is not in this bakery baking, he is a lost soul. So we have to keep Jack in the bakery, doing his thing."
Everything is being made fresh, as it always does at the bakery. And if you visit the building, you can see the personalized protective face masks the staff is wearing. They each have whiskers.
The Black Cat Bake Shop will be open Tuesdays through Fridays, 6:30 AM - 2:00 PM, as well as on Saturdays from 7:30 AM - 3:00 PM. The shop will be closed Sundays and Mondays.
For full information, you can visit their website at https://blackcatbakeshop.com/