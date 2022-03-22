Black Coffee Roasting Co. employees form union

MISSOULA, Mont. -- Workers at a coffee roasting company in Missoula are coming together to independently form a union they've named Third Wave Workers of Missoula.
This comes as multiple Starbucks stores in Buffalo, New York recently unionized.
Employees at Black Coffee Roasting Company recently filed a petition to the National Labor Relations Board to form a union.
A barista and representative for the union said they decided to unionize because the cost of living in Missoula is increasing drastically.
They hope by forming the union, employees across Montana will be inspired to start their own.
Black Coffee Roasting Company Barista, Keefe Farr made it clear there aren't any conflicts between them and their employers, they're just trying to empower other employees.
"It doesn't have to be antagonistic. It's not us versus them. Labor and ownership always have to work together, and this is just a way to make sure that it works well," Farr said.
His co-worker, Shelby Nall, agreed.
"I feel like because we like working there [that's] part of the reason we want to do this. So, I think it will be a positive thing," Nall said.
Farr said they've been in dialogue with their employers, and they do know they're forming a union. He added they hope to hold a vote soon.
We reached out to the owners of the company for comment but have yet to hear back.
