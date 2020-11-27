Black Friday weekend turns into small business season to support local businesses

MISSOULA - The pandemic has changed so many holiday traditions this year and shopping this season is no exception.
This year because of COVID-19 and all of the struggles small businesses and local restaurants and bars have faced, the Missoula Downtown Association has partnered with over 200 businesses to create 'Small Business Season' instead of just a weekend of deals.
Small business season will go all the way until Dec. 23, 2020 and offer a variety of deals and safe events to give shoppers the opportunity to get out and shop on more than just one weekend. Downtown businesses are extending their hours of operation, offering special promotions and providing person touches and connections along the way.
The slogan for this campaign is "Put your money where your heart is" and the Missoula Downtown Association will have a Shop & Dine Headquarters at the corner of Higgins and Main on Saturdays from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Nov. 28, Dec. 5 and 12.
The association will be handing out coupons for free hot chocolate, branded shopping bags and handouts on the Downtown specials.