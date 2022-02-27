MISSOULA, Mont. - As part of Black History Month, we're taking the time to share a history from Western Montana you might not know about.
It was 1897 when 20 African American infantrymen got on bikes and rode from Missoula all the way to St. Louis, Missouri.
The 1,900-mile trip took over 40 days, but what they did made history by becoming the first military regiment in the U.S. to travel like that by bicycle.
While their travels took them out of Montana, the roots they laid in the Treasure State have become the foundation for today's black and African American families. We're continuing to share their story in a predominantly white state is important to keeping all cultures alive.
"It's important to remember, although we know this much of the story now it doesn't mean that in a few years we won't have more details," Kristyana Eyjólfsson, education director at the Historical Museum at Fort Missoula.
Events like the 25th infantry seem like a lifetime ago, however, the history of black communities lives on through areas like Fort Missoula.
"It's important to understand all aspects of our community, all aspects of humanity so I think if you don't physically identify with the people that you're learning about it doesn't mean that you can't find some value in shared humanity," said Eyjólfsson.
"It's not a pleasant part of our history but it's important to understand it so we don't make missteps in the future, and I think it's important to look at how black communities were treated all over the country to make sure we're not doing things like that," said Eyjólfsson.
One way our black communities are sharing their stories, their way. Organizations like Montana Black Collective Missoula, with founding members like Paul Reneau who worked tirelessly to bring stories of his community of Missoula.
"One big change but we are the forefronts and so our goal is to build off of the power of that, that type of stuff and spiritual growth and people of color," said Reneau.
Bringing their history to the table, even if it means discussing the impacts it has on them. Through gatherings, bringing it to the big screen offers more perspectives on their existing history.
"There's a lot of emotional pieces that get brought up and I do believe in general it's uncomfortable... It's not just history it's what the history unfolds,' said Reneau.
And now they're choosing to tell their story their way, by being as honest and inclusive as they can be, together.
"Engaging the community in a way, where we want to be positive, you want people to understand that racism exists so we're very very calculated in what we will take on and not take off because we want it to be a positive result.”
Especially in Missoula where we see groups from all over the world.
Reneau says it's now up to everyone to raise their voice, learn, and share new perspectives, to move forward with newfound knowledge.
"We can issue all the education or I can put all the newspapers, I can put all the facts in front of you... but why as a black man do I have to push this issue forward... That's where I think black collective wants to change things here," said Reneau.
