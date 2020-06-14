MISSOULA-- Black Lives Matter protests are continued this weekend, two weeks ago organizers cancelled the official protest but people still gathered downtown. Today a different type of protest was held to make black voices heard
Over 300 people gathered under the Caras Park Pavilion to celebrate black voices but its wasn't like other Black Lives Matter protests that have been held in Missoula.
Instead of taking to the streets, multiple black and indigenous people of color took to the stage to share their stories of how they have experience racism here in Montana and what they want to be done about it.
"We black indigenous people of color we want freedom from organized violence of all forms whether that is from police from militias or an unjust criminal system," Event Organizer Meshayla Cox said.
And other black Missoulians joined Cox on stage.
"We want our community to dismantle white supremacy in all the forms it shows up," Shaley Hall said.
"Dear militia, you are making it uncomfortable for black people and that's not okay. That's not allowed here," Ecko Beck said.
"When we say anti-racist that is the act of you deliberately being anti-racist,"
As the crowd listened to these stories applause and cheers would erupt. Then, at the end of the event organizers asked the crowd to reach out to the mayor and other city officials to make systematic changes in Missoula.
Cox said their goal is to inform officials so they can not remain ignorant to the racism they face in their community.
"I was there when a young black man was tackled by the militia, I was there at the court house when they took away that man in handcuffs, I was there when others cheered on the cops," Hall said.
Another call to action from the organizers was the demand that city officials ban "white vigilantly justice" in Missoula.
As the event went on speakers reminded the crowd change is not made unless it is addressed and talked about but they did acknowledge its going to be an easy conversation.
"We have to hold each other accountable even when it is uncomfortable and thats anti-racism work in a nutshell it is the most uncomfortable work you will ever do with yourself whether you are white black indigenous it is deep uncomfortable and painful work," Cox said.