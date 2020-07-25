MISSOULA -- Cars with Black Lives Matter signs flooded the streets of Downtown Missoula in an effort to support the black community on Saturday.
Those participating were asked to park downtown, roll down their car windows, and turn on one of two local radio stations.
For two hours, a previously recorded interview with a black teen, played on the radio, while locals held signs calling for action from the local government.
Over the radio, the teen told his story about an incident in June, that occurred on the courthouse lawn at a BLM protest. He said he was followed, threatened, and targeted because of his race, and felt city officials didn't take him seriously.
A man involved was recently charged with unlawful restraint, and acting as a security guard without a license.
The teen ended his interview by telling local officials to do more to protect and bring justice to the black community.