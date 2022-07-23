Black Mountain Fire 75% contained, residents still on high alert

MISSOULA, Mont. - We're learning from the DNRC officials that the Black Mountain Fire now sits at 75 percent containment.

Hearing from residents in the area their concerns are now looking at their homes.

If the fire were to move closer into this area, what does this mean for the propane gas tanks and timber surrounding all of their homes right now?

According to DNRC, the fire continues to burn in the stretch of forested land between Sherman and Martin Gulch, which sits up the hill from those residing closer to town, with this fire deemed human-caused, residents like Jay Rondone say their attention now turns to the possibility of this fire moving closer into the neighborhood.

"If it jumps the hill and gets down here, there are people with propane tanks behind their houses and if the field catches fire and those propane tanks blow up it's going to all these houses with it,” Rondone.

Fire officials tell us, they're actively pushing through and starting to gain control of the blaze, so this wouldn't be a possibility. As a reminder, no structures are threatened at this time.

As DNRC continues to contain this fire. Keep in mind weather conditions could change the course of this fire as the days continue.