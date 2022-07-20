UPDATE, JULY 21 AT 6:05 PM:

The Black Mountain Fire has been determined to have been started by a human.

As of an update sent Thursday evening, the fire is 17.5 acres large and 17% contained.

It is currently under the Montana Department of Natural Resources & Conservation (DNRC) wildland fire protection.

The Missoula Rural Fire District provided the initial attack on the fire, and aggressive suppression efforts were done by the air using two helicopters, two single-engine air tankers and one large air tanker.

When transferred to DNRC management on Thursday, suppression efforts included the two helicopters, single-engine air tankers, five engines, a Type 2 hand crew, as well as numerous large equipment (skidgeon, water tenders).

A Type 2 hand crew has been requested.

The DNRC reports that continued hot, dry temperatures and location in the wildland-urban interface add to the incident’s complexity, but the extensive road system has also allowed easier access for ground resources.

UPDATE: JULY 21 AT 8:33 A.M.

At this time, there is fire retardant surrounding the Black Mountain Fire in Missoula; however, the Missoula Rural Fire District told Montana Right Now there is no level of containment.

About a dozen homes are under evacuation notice and one is evacuated. No known structures are harmed as of Wednesday night.

The Department of Natural Resources and Conservation is in charge of the fire, but MRFD is standing by getting ready to assist.

UPDATE: JULY 21 AT 6:09 A.M.

The following is a Press release from the Missoula Rural Fire District:

At approximately 6:30PM on July 20th, Missoula Rural Fire District received a dispatch from 911 to the area of Kona Ranch Road and Big Flat Road, West of Missoula, for numerous reports of a plume of smoke on the mountain. MRFD units responded and were immediately able to visualize a large plume of smoke developing in the area. First arriving units with assistance from property owners determined two separate access points to the fire. MRFD had a report that there was a female in the area on her UTV not sure if she could make it out due to the fire. An MRFD unit was able to locate the female and were able to assist her out unharmed. Three engines from MRFD were able to anchor the fire and start fire attack operations from the ground to start.

MRFD assumed command of the fire as additional resources from DNRC were arriving. Due to current hot and windy conditions, fire activity, and a potential threat to homes in the area, DNRC requested air attack resources including three retardant planes and two helicopters.

MRFD requested additional resources from the Missoula area for a structure protection group. A unified command was established with MRFD, Missoula County Sheriff Office, and DNRC. Missoula County Sheriffs office issued one evacuation on a residence closest to the head of the fire. Structure protection engines were staged in the Sherman Gulch area as a precaution.

Due to quick actions and response from area agencies, paired with air attack, resources were able to keep the fire contained at 15-20 acres. DNRC has requested additional crews from outside of the area which will be arriving in the morning hours. DNRC crews will be working the fire throughout the night.

Resources on the fire included thirteen engines, two water tenders, and three command units with approximately fifty firefighters battling the blaze. MRFD thanks Missoula City Fire, East Missoula Fire, Frenchtown Rural Fire District, DNRC, Forest Service, and Missoula County Sheriff’s Office for quick response and assistance.

This fire is under DNRC authority, and they will remain in charge of the fire in the days ahead. The cause of the fire is unknown currently. There will be fire units working this fire until the fire is out.

MRFD is urging caution to everyone that the hot weather has remained, and conditions are continuing to dry out fuels very quickly in the area. Please be fire safe. Use caution if you are planning recreate on the river around Kona Ranch Bridge in the Big flat area as there will be helicopter operations continuing to dip out of the Clark Fork during daylight hours.

MISSOULA, Mont. - We are in fire mode and we are learning more about a fire that ignited in the mountains west of Missoula Wednesday evening.

According to the Montana Fire Info. website, the Black Mountain Fire was discovered at 6:20 pm Wednesday.

So far the fire has burned five acres, but firefighters are also fighting it from the air.

Very little information is available on the fire right now, including how it started.

We're continuing to track this fire, and will bring you the latest information when it becomes available.