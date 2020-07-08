Blackfeet Law Enforcement Services says 17-year-old Jada Mulon Wells has been located and is safe.
MISSOULA - The Blackfeet Law Enforcement Services is attempting to locate 17-year-old Jada Wells.
Jada Wells has black hair and brown eyes. She weighs 150 pounds and is 5'7". Wells was last known wearing black slip on shoes, blue jeans, and a black sweatshirt. Wells has a large tattoo on her neck of a rose.
Wells was last seen at Magoo LaPlant's.
If you have any information please contact Blackfeet Law Enforcement Services at 406-338-4000.