A Black Lives Matter mural in Missoula was vandalized this week.
We spoke to the artists behind the mural, but because they have already been targeted once they didn't want to share their names.
The mural reads "Don't Turn a Blind Eye" and has been up since June but last week someone sprayed painted ALM, short for All Lives Matter, on top of this Black Lives Matter mural.
The three artist said they wanted to stand with the Black Lives Matter movement but they didn't feel comfortable going to protests because of COVID-19.
"I felt like we were all very angry and we wanted to do something more than just post to Instagram about it," one artist said.
So they came up with the design with the two eyes and let their art speak for its self to show support for the movement.
"We are three white girls who painted a black lives matter painting and it is very important to give black perspectives on this stuff and its not about us and its not about this mural its about something bigger," one artist said.
So they arn't going to let a little vandalism get in the way. They have other plans for their wall.
"This might all get painted over and there will be a new mural up," one artist said.
Letting them turn something negative into a positive.