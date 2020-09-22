UPDATE: Sept. 24, 10:47 a.m.
MISSOULA - Lolo National Forest updates Blue Mountain Recreation Area is back open to the public Thursday after a successful noxious weed treatment.
LNF writes in the Facebook post the helicopters sprayed the herbicide covering an area of more than 460-acres and was able to dry before Thursday morning's rain.
"The Missoula Ranger District would like to thank the public for their patience yesterday as crews worked to aerially treat a portion of Blue Mountain Recreation area for noxious weeds," LNF writes in the post.
UPDATE: Sept. 23, 9:30 a.m.
MISSOULA - Lolo National Forest announced Blue Mountain Recreation Area is temporarily closing Wednesday for noxious weed treatment.
LNF writes in a Facebook post they are expecting the treatment to last and estimated five hours and the recreation site will stay closed throughout the day from 6 a.m. to 7 p.m.
Since a helicopter is spraying herbicide over the noxious weeds, LNF writes they will continue noxious weed treatment another day if conditions become too windy.
MISSOULA -- One popular recreation spot in Missoula will be closed for at least a day sometime between Sept. 22 and Sept. 30.
The Lolo National Forest Service will close around 500-acres of the Blue Mountain Recreation Area for a noxious weed treatment.
This includes the disc golf course and the first mile of road 365.
The Lolo National Forest Service has worked to get rid of noxious weeds on Blue Mountain for the last decade.
However, Forest Service Public Affairs Officer, Kate Jerman, said due to its popularity, the weeds are spreading.
"Domesticated animals unknowingly bring in weeds through their fur [and with] the amount of foot traffic we get up there, weeds are becoming a big issue and they have been for awhile," Jerman said.
The goal is to restore native grasslands in the area.
"Noxious weeds, what they do is essentially choke out the native plant life and under story which deteriorates the overall health of the habitat and the ecosystem of that area," Jerman said.
They aren't sure on the exact day they will close the mountain, because they will use a helicopter to spray the treatment and aerial operations are completely weather dependent.
"We cannot have any wind, we can't have an inversion, and we can't have it rain within a couple hours of application, because obviously it would be rendered ineffective if that happens," she said.
Once the treatment dries, it will be safe for public use.
"The herbicides we have selected are designed to regulate plant hormones, and they will not affect wildlife," Jerman said.
The forest service plans to keep people update through their social media accounts.