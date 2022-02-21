'Bluebird Preserve' to add trails to Northside neighborhoods

Weather Alert

THE FOLLOWING MESSAGE IS TRANSMITTED AT THE REQUEST OF THE MONTANA DEPARTMENT OF JUSTICE. THE MISSOULA POLICE DEPARTMENT HAVE REQUESTED A MISSING AND ENDANGERED PERSON ADVISORY FOR A PAIR OF 14-YEAR-OLD TWIN GIRLS, PEJUTA AND TASHUNKA FOSTER. BOTH GIRLS ARE 4 FOOT 11 AND 100 POUNDS. THEY HAVE BROWN HAIR AND GREEN EYES. BOTH GIRLS SUFFER FROM ADHD AND ASTHMA AND HAVE ATTEMPTED SUICIDE RECENTLY. THEY WERE LAST BELIEVED TO BE AT SOUTH GATE MALL IN MISSOULA. THEY DO NOT HAVE THEIR MEDICATIONS WITH THEM, SO THERE IS CONCERN FOR THEIR SAFETY AND WELL BEING. IF YOU HAVE ANY INFORMATION ON EITHER PEJUTA OR TASHUNKA PLEASE CONTACT THE MISSOULA POLICE DEPARTMENT AT (406) 552-6300 OR CALL 9 1 1.

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 AM MST THIS MORNING... ...WIND CHILL ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 8 PM THIS EVENING TO 11 AM MST TUESDAY... * WHAT...For the Winter Weather Advisory, snow. Additional snow accumulations of up to one inch. For the Wind Chill Advisory, very cold wind chills expected. Wind chills 15 to 25 below zero. * WHERE...Missoula/Bitterroot Valleys. * WHEN...For the Winter Weather Advisory, until 11 AM MST this morning. For the Wind Chill Advisory, from 8 PM this evening to 11 AM MST Tuesday. * IMPACTS...Travel could be affected. Patchy blowing snow could significantly reduce visibility. The cold wind chills could cause frostbite on exposed skin in as little as 30 minutes. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Slow down and use caution while traveling. Use caution while traveling outside. Wear appropriate clothing, a hat, and gloves. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. &&

