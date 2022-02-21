'Bluebird Preserve' to add trails to Northside neighborhoods

MISSOULA, Mont. - New hiking trails are in the works for the growing Northside neighborhoods. The Bluebird Preserve will add 124 acres of open space and about four miles of new trails.
The preserve fills a gap in Missoula's trail system as it's planned to be accessible for varying ability levels and it's located in a spot where there isn't much current open space.
The Bluebird Preserve is located just north of the Grant Creek Conoco, by I-90 and Reserve Street. It's attached to land owned by Republic Services that will also open for added hiking, seasonally.
The open space will give people living on the Northside of town and in the Grant Creek neighborhoods easier access to trails.
One group of hikers said they hit the trails a couple of times a week. After learning about the plans for the new space, they said the added variety will help keep things from getting repetitive.
"With all the new people here, we're seeing a lot more recreation," Julie Gilbertson-Day said. "This way we can spread out a little more. I think it's a great idea."
Missoula Parks and Recreation bought the land in 2019 using funds from the 2006 Open Space Bond.
The department recently released a drafted plan on how the area will be managed.
The trails are planned to be only for hiking and horseback riding. They're also designed to be more accessible for all ability levels by having moderate grades.
The public is encouraged to comment on the plan through March 11.
Missoula Parks and Recreation will then revise and finalize the plan and get to work on the trails, aiming to open them October 2022.
To view and comment on the full drafted plan, click here.
