Montana Fish, Wildlife and Parks reports record breaking boat inspection numbers across the state, including an uptick in out-of-state visitors recreating in state waters.
Thomas Woolf, the FWP Aquatic Invasive Species Bureau Chief, said boat inspection sites across the state have documented about 54,000 boats. He said it's a 20 percent increase from 2019, and it's only July.
For out-of-state visitors with their boats, FWP is reporting a 10 percent increase from last year.
Inspection sites saw a 20 percent increase during fourth of July holiday weekend, according to Woolf.
In addition to seeing more traffic at the inspection sites, Woolf said FWP has found 20 boats with invasive species, the zebra and quagga mussels. In all of 2019, FWP reported 16 boats with these mussels. These invasive mussels originate from Asia and can stick to pipes, pumps, hydroelectric dams, boat motors, just about anything in the warer.
Woolf said because these boat inspection sites are dealing with an increase in out-of-state visitors, the staff are now required to wear masks and keep distance from the folks who get their boat checked.
Woolf is encouraging all boat enthusiasts to clean, dry and drain boats before and after recreating in state waters.