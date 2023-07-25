UPDATE: Tuesday, July 25 at 11:06 a.m.
The Granite County Sheriff's Office (GCSO) has identified the body Tuesday that was found in Rock Creek Thursday, July 20.
The body was identified as George J. Rudy, 65, of Pennsylvania, and his cause of death was accidental drowning.
"The Sheriff’s office would like to express our sincere condolences to the family of Mr. Rudy in their time of mourning," GCSO said in a release.
MISSOULA, Mont. - A body was found on Lower Rock Creek Thursday afternoon.
Granite County Sheriff Scott Dunkerson reports utility workers reported the body around 2:00 pm, about three miles from the I-90 exit on Lower Rock Creek.
Missoula Rural, Clinton Fire, Missoula ambulance services and personnel from Granite County Sheriff’s Office were dispatched to the scene.
A preliminary investigation does not indicate any foul play, and the remains have been sent for the Montana Medical Examiner's Office for positive identification and cause and manner of death.
We will provide updates as more information becomes available.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.