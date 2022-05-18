SUPERIOR, Mont. - An investigation has been launched after a body was reported near the bank of the Clark Fork River near River Bend Road.

Mineral County Sheriff, Michael Toth says the report came in around 1:18 pm Tuesday, May 17.

Assistance was requested from the Missoula County Sheriff’s Office Detectives and Missoula County Search and Rescue in recovering the body, which was taken to the Montana Crime Lab for identification and an autopsy.

The investigation is currently active, and Sheriff Toth says more details will be given as they become available.