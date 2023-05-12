UPDATE: Friday, May 12 at 2:19 p.m.
The Mineral County Sheriff's Office (MCSO) has confirmed the body that was found in the Clark Fork River May 3 was identified as a missing Missoula man.
According to a press release from MCSO, the man was identified through DNA as Joseph Thompson.
"Our heartfelt thoughts and prayers are with the Thompson family," MCSO said in the release.
The investigation is still ongoing.
UPDATE, MAY 6:
The body recovered from the Clark Fork River in Mineral County has been presumptively identified as Joseph Thomson.
Thomson has been missing in Missoula County since April 11.
The Mineral County Sheriff’s Office says DNA results for positive identification are still pending and will take about two weeks.
The following is a press release from the Missoula County Sheriff's Office:
SUPERIOR, Mont. - A deceased male, located by a concerned citizen checking rising water levels in the Clark Fork River, was recovered in Mineral County late this morning.
The remains of the deceased male were recovered by the Superior Volunteer Fire Department and transferred by Mineral County Coroner to the Medical Examiner’s Office for identification and cause of death. Mineral County Sheriff’s Office is responsible for coroner duties.
Mineral County Sheriff’s Office has contacted Missoula County Sheriff’s Office as they have no active searches for missing persons and Missoula County Sheriff’s Office and Missoula County Search and Rescue are actively searching in two cases. Cooperation and coordination will continue between Mineral and Missoula County Sheriff’s Offices as part of the ongoing investigation into the identity and cause of death.
This is an active investigation. More information will be provided as it becomes available.
Article originally published May 3, 2023.
