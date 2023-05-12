Weather Alert

...The Flood Advisory continues for the following rivers in Montana... Clark Fork River Above Missoula affecting Missoula County. .Warm temperatures will melt snowpack and increase river flows. For the Clark Fork River...including Above Missoula...elevated river levels are forecast. Additional information is available at https://water.weather. gov/ahps2/?wfo=mso The next statement will be issued Saturday afternoon at 1200 PM MDT. && ...FLOOD ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL FURTHER NOTICE... * WHAT...Flooding caused by snowmelt continues. * WHERE...Clark Fork River Above Missoula. * WHEN...Until further notice. * IMPACTS...At 8.0 feet, Flooding of low lying areas adjacent to the river is possible. Flood waters begin to flood streets in the Orchard Homes area, specifically the north end of Tower Street including Kehrwald Drive. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS... - Forecast...The river is expected to rise to a crest of 8.0 to 9.0 feet by the end of the week. - Flood stage is 7.5 feet. - https://water.weather.gov/ahps2/?wfo=mso &&