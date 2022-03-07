"For example, my parents would send a message, 'there's bombing right now going on around us, pray for us.' That's it! And then you not hear from them for hours," Vicky said.
After listening to gunshots and bombs fall on the city for nearly a week, the couple made the tough decision to leave their beloved home and village behind and make a run for the Ukraine/Romania border.
It took them two days to travel by car from Kyiv to the Ukrainian border, a trip that would normally take roughly eight hours. But in an effort to confuse Russian forces, road signs were taken down and roads were destroyed, making it dangerous and difficult journey.
"They couldn't find anywhere to overnight either and my mom felt really sick because she has cancer," Vicky said. "They had to sleep in their car in negative nine-degree temperature," Reesman added.
After constant security checks, they managed to meet their son-in-law, Mat, at the border on March 4.
The Melnychenko's are now living with Mat and Vicky. Vicky said the reality of the situation has yet to set in for her dad.
"He's talking about what he needs to do in his yard, and stuff like that like 'this needs to be trimmed' and this needs to be done in like a month you know. He doesn't have the comprehension of what has actually happened or what is happening."
Vicky said they're working to try and help her parents find housing and get visas so they can start new lives in Germany.
"For me as a Ukrainian, seeing all my hometowns being destroyed and people killed, you don't have the full comprehension of it. I don't know how to explain it," she said.
