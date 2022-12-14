Both lanes blocked on HWY 28 due to crash near Plains

PALINS, Mont. - A commercial vehicle crash is blocking both lanes on Highway 28 near Plains.
The crash is located at mile-markers 0 to 10, Junction Montana 200-Plains to 6.25 miles south of Junction Montana Secondary 382 South, according to the Montana Department of Transportation.
Road conditions are snow and ice from Junction Montana 200-Plains to 6 miles south of Junction Montana Secondary 382 South, and snow covered 6 miles south of Junction Montana Secondary 382 South to Junction US 93-Elmo.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.