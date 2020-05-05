Boys and Girls Club of Missoula County opening second emergency childcare facility

An additional emergency childcare facility is opening up this week for essential workers in Missoula County.
The Boys and Girls Club of Missoula County will open an emergency childcare facility at DeSmet school on Thursday to serve essential workers in Northwest Missoula.
The cost is $112 a week, and kids can be watched from 7:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. with breakfast and lunch provided.
There will be two staff to eight kids, with social distancing strictly enforced. Three temperature checks will be done throughout the day.
Enrollment is currently open and you can sign up by clicking here.