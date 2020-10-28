MISSOULA -- With kids in Missoula County doing hybrid learning, childcare is important now, more than ever before and the Boys and Girls Club of Missoula needs your help.
The Club is raising money so that all families can receive childcare, despite their household income.
For just one month out of the year, the Club is holding the Back-A-Kid fund for families that aren't able to pay the Club's $9 daily program fee.
As of Wednesday, they only had a little over $1,000 to meet their $12,000 goal for 2021.
The Club gives kids three, free meals a day. They also provide tutoring and support with remote learning, as well as positive connections with peers and mentors.
Chief Executive Officer for the Boys & Girls club in Missoula, Katie Holman, said the fundraiser is key to giving kids the support they need during the pandemic.
"We know that this is not going to change anytime soon and these kids are really going to need not just the after school club, but full-day club, and everything that's tied to these programs," Holman said.
The Back-A-Kid scholarship fund needs $88,000 each year.
They're currently operating four times as many hours as they usually do, since kids are spending less time at school.
Holman said the kids she works with are resilient and inspiring.
"I learn so much from them every single day with how we can be better for our community and [how] we can kind of push through all of these challenging times," Holman said.
The money will also help fund extra staff and PPE needed to follow COVID-19 safety protocols.
You can donate to the fund by going to their website, or by texting “BACKAKID” to 44-321. You can also mail a check to their offices at 1515 Fairview Ave.