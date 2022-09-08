Brand-new musical preview explores life and legacy of Jeannette Rankin

MISSOULA, Mont. - People have the opportunity to get a sneak peek at a brand-new musical that's like Montana's own version of Hamilton Thursday night. The production 'We Won't Sleep' is about Jeannette Rankin, the Montana native who was the first woman elected to serve in the United States congress.

The show is still in the workshop phase and will continue to be developed over the next year, so audience members will have a unique role Thursday night.

“Whenever you create a new play, we don’t know what it’s going to be," Michael Legg, Montana Repertory Theatre artistic director, said. "Having an audience early on to watch, respond. For us to hear them laugh, or gasp is really really important to help predict what the show is going to be like in the future.”

The Montana Repertory Theatre and the Jeannette Rankin Foundation are hosting the preview.

This week, the show's creative team continued to work, creating new music and material to show.

That team features some heavy hitters, like Lauren Gunderson, one of the most produced playwrights in the United States, as well as composition and lyrics by Ari Afsar, who played Eliza in the Chicago production of Hamilton.

The show is musically directed by Sheela Ramesh and co-directed by Erin Ortman and Yusha-Marie Sorzano.

Karen Sterk, CEO of the Jeannette Rankin Foundation shared just how far she hopes the show goes.

"Oh, I hope it goes to Broadway. I want it to blow up like Hamilton, so everybody knows who Jeannette Rankin is like everybody knows who Hamilton is, like nobody knew who Hamilton was before the musical."

According to the team, the contemporary style musical examines the history and life of Jeanette Rankin, then pushes it forward to explore her legacy on things like voting and women's rights today.

Thursday's sneak-peek will take place in the Masquer Theatre on University of Montana's campus at 7 p.m.

Ticket information can be found here.