MISSOULA, Mont. - As kickoff quickly approaches, traffic is expected to build up and parking will be hard to find.
For fans traveling from out of town, North Higgins Avenue is a street you'll want to be aware of. Beartracks Bridge continues to be under construction and reduced to one lane each way. Beyond the bridge and on the Hip Strip, there's no turn lane, so Higgins can get backed up before and after the game as people try to turn left.
If you're looking to completely avoid Higgins, you have options.
The University of Montana will be running two football shuttles starting at 9:30 a.m., two hours before game time.
There's the downtown option that runs every 15 to 20 minutes. Riders can be picked up at the Central Park Garage on the corner of Ryman and Main or at the Park Place Garage at the corner of Front and Pattee. This shuttle drops fans off at the Van Buren Pedestrian Bridge near the Press Box.
The second option is from the South Campus. This shuttle runs every eight to 12 minutes. It picks fans up at the Lewis and Clark Park and Ride and Dornblaser Park and Ride near the soccer fields and makes stops at Miller Hall and Jesse Hall on Arthur Avenue and the Music building closer to the stadium.
The last campus pick-up for both shuttles is one hour after the game ends.
Parking in these areas and the shuttle rides are free and open to the public.
For more information on the shuttles, you can visit the University of Montana’s website here.