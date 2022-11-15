Brawl of the Wild House Divided: The University of Montana president's tie to the bobcats

MISSOULA, Mont. - Ahead of the 121st Brawl of the Wild, NonStop Local is featuring divided homes across the state.
In Missoula, one prominent Griz at the University of Montana still has some love for the bobcats.
Some may consider it a modern day Montana Romeo and Juliet, University of Montana's president Seth Bodnar is married to a Montana State alumna, Chelsea Bodnar.
This love story starts across the pond at the University of Oxford where the Bodnars met as Truman Scholars over a game of gin.
Who won that rivalry? Chelsea did.
Is that a precursor for this weekend? Well...
"Yeah, I think there are parts of it," Seth said.
"I don't think the grizzlies plan on pretending they're letting the bobcats win though," Chelsea laughed. " I don't think that's probably the plan."
Seth emphasized his gin record has improved throughout their marriage.
While Seth grew up in Western Pennsylvania, Chelsea is a fifth-generation Montanan who grew up here in Missoula and graduated from Montana State.
Chelsea's love for Montana ultimately rubbed off on Seth and the family made Missoula home when he became University of Montana's president in 2018.
With deep ties to both the Griz and the Bobcats, Chelsea received some helpful advice about cheering.
"We were in the box watching a football game and I was sitting next to Joe Glenn who no longer is coaching, but had coached both of the teams on the field and I felt that was a little reminiscent of my experience so I asked him," Chelsea said. "I said, 'Coach Glenn, how do you decide who to cheer for?' And he did not miss a beat. He looked at me and he said ‘Chelsea, you cheer for the team you’re on.' So, when people ask me, I can tell them coach Glenn reminded me who to cheer for.”
This weekend both Chelsea and Seth will be in Bozeman for the game and festivities.
When it comes to College Game Day being in Bozeman, President Bodnar said while he wishes it could have been in Missoula last year, it's great for this rivalry and state to get national recognition.
