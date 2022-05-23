Breast milk donations pick up amid formula shortage

Missoula, Mont. - As the baby formula shortage continues to challenge moms trying to feed their babies, other mothers are stepping up to bridge the gap through breast milk.

Earlier this year, the shelves at Mother's Milk Bank of Montana were bare with barely any stock.

Today, freezers and fridges are filled with donations.

According to coordinators at the bank, they're processing between 1,500 and 2,000 ounces each week.

This milk primarily serves 13 hospitals and more than a hundred individual recipients, but with more donors, they're also able to help get mothers through during the baby formula shortage.

“Moms love to support moms," Taylor Pfaff, coordinator at Mother's Milk Bank, said. "There’s so many moms from across the state and Idaho even that are reaching out. We all want to help, we’re all here to help you through this. And just knowing that it’s safe. We’re here to do what we can. We’ll take any milk from a donating mom and we’d love to help you through these scary times.”

The bank typically processes about 100 donors in a year, but right now about 60 moms are actively donating with 35 more donors going through the screening process.

Hayley Peterson donates through the bank and personally to local moms.

“I have had moms send me thank you texts, send me pictures of their babies saying, ‘this is the baby you’re helping out,’ and I’ve got to meet a couple of the babies I’m helping out," Peterson said. "I get to see one of the babies everyday when I pick my daughter up [from daycare] and it’s such a great feeling knowing I’m able to feed my kid and help other moms, especially in these stressful times.”

Using the milk bank isn't like a store where you can just grab and go.

A physician's prescription is required and it costs $4.50 an ounce.

However, the more donations the bank receives, the more they're able to give away through scholarship.

Mother's Milk Bank of Montana continues to accept donations and is ready to help mothers through both the processes of donating or requesting milk.

For more information, all the bank at (406) 531-6789 or learn more on their website.