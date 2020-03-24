On Friday Governor Bullock signed an executive order allowing breweries, tap rooms and bottle shops to deliver alcohol while they are closed to the public due to the corona virus.
A few breweries in Missoula have already started delivering.
Great Burn Brewing is usually packed in the afternoons, but now the only people inside are the owners.
"I'm used to this place being pretty loud and boisterous and now its just really quite. It's kind of sobering," Great Burn Co-owner Greg Howard said.
After all bars and restaurants were ordered to close last week due to the coronavirus the only way this brewery made money is if someone came in and filled a growler. But now they have another form of revenue.
"We are more of a 'taproom heavy' brewery most of our income comes from per glass sales. Now with the mandated closures this home delivery growler sales gives us another option to get our product out there," Howard said.
But breweries aren't the only businesses taking advantage of delivery. Big Heads Bottleshop started making deliveries on Monday.
Owner Jared Robinson said its all in an effort to flatten the curve.
"I just think if some people have the option they can stay home and if they have that option and we can help that, that's what we are trying to do," Robinson said.
Other breweries and tap room delivering beer or will be soon include:
Great Burn Brewing - Order a growler or crowler by calling (406) 317-1557
Big Head's Bottleshop - Order cans and bottles online or by calling (406) 541- 2337
Conflux Brewing Company - Order over the phone (406) 926-3589
Highlander Beer - Order cans or growlers by calling (406) 549-8193
Gild - Order bottles of wine or growlers by calling (406) 926-3258
The Dram Shop - Order beer or wine by calling (406) 540-4303
And Western Cider - Order cider online by emailing ELLIE@WESTERNCIDER.COM
When you order your drinks from home either over the phone or online be sure to have your credit card ready because these businesses won't handle cash at the door.