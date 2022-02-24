Brewers excited for return of Missoula's Winter BrewFest

MISSOULA, Mont. - The Missoula Winter BrewFest will return for the first time in two years this weekend, a big deal for both Montana's beer scene and downtown Missoula.
While the beer may come in a small glass, brewfests are huge money makers for the Missoula Downtown Association.
In recent years, many of these events have been canceled because of the pandemic, and the Downtown Missoula Association took about a $450,000 hit.
It's not just the financial impact that make events like Winter BrewFest so important.
For small town breweries, these events mean statewide exposure.
Take Phillipsburg Brewing Company for example, it's located off the beaten path near Highway One.
Trent Laird with the brewery explained they get to show off their popular products at brewfests, but also one-offs that can't be widely found.
Those events draw visitors, not only to the brewery, but to the entire town.
"The biggest goal when I'm out there, whether it's events or brewfests, is to get people to come and visit the town of Phillipsburg and tell the story of this magical little place that a lot of people don't know," Laird said. "Montana is a beautiful state, so there's towns like this all over. We're not unique in that, but we do have a pretty cool story."
He said these events allow him to teach people where they can find different beers, but above all, his favorite part is the community aspect, getting to see what other brewers are working on, meeting new people and the energy of it all.
Missoula's Winter BrewFest is Saturday, February 26 from 1 to 5 p.m. in the Boone and Crockett Club parking lot, across the river from Caras Park. Renovations at Caras Park are continuing on schedule and expected to wrap up in May.
