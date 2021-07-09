LOLO NATIONAL FOREST, Mont. - The Brewster Fire, which was reported Thursday morning, has grown to 75 acres due to hot, dry conditions.
An update on the fire posted to the Lolo National Forest Facebook says the fire is burning in steep, rugged terrain in the Brewster Creek Drainage to the east of Rock Creek on the Missoula Ranger District in Granite County.
Access to the fire by foot is limited.
On Thursday, crews observed active fire behavior including single and group tree torching and spotting.
Crews also worked to build containment line where feasible and worked in coordination with air resources to conduct water bucket drops to check the fire spread.
Two Hot Shot crews will arrive Friday to support suppression efforts and two helicopters will continue to work in tandem to conduct water bucket drops to check fire growth and cool hot spots.
At this time, no structures are threatened.
The update says the public should expect an upcoming road closure of Brewster Creek Road #4308, along with closures of the John Long Trail #21 and a portion of Tyler Creek Trail #1192.
Closures will be in place for public and firefighter safety.
At this time, Rock Creek Road is not closed, however, the public is asked to not stop or stall on the road to take pictures of aviation activity as it creates traffic problems that impact the firefighting operation.
A barricade is located one and a half mines up the Brewster Creek Road that is in place to give firefighters space to work. People are asked to not go behind the barricade as firefighting operations are in progress.
Response to the Brewster Fire is a coordinated, interagency effort with support from Missoula Ranger District Fire Crew, Missoula Smokejumpers, Missoula Helitack and the Pintler Ranger District fire crew from the Beaverhead-Deerlodge National Forest.