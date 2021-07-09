Update, July 10 at 11:49 am:
An update from the USDA Friday morning says the Brewster Fire grew to 120 acres large Friday due to hot and dry conditions as well as some active fire behavior in steep terrain.
Crews built indirect and direct line and where feasible to strengthen the southern flank of the fire in coordination with helicopter water drops Friday.
To further strengthen the southern flank of the fire, a hoseline was established to bring water directly to the fireline. Due to Friday’s progress, the fire is now 30 percent contained according to the update.
No structures are immediately threatened, however, structures are located within half a mile to two miles south of the fire, and firefighters are focusing their efforts to protect them.
Two hotshot crews arrived Friday and will work Saturday to gain access to the northern flank of the fire to initiate building indirect and direct containment line on the northern ridge of the fire.
A Fire Weather Watch is in effect in the area for Saturday through Sunday, and firefighters are preparing for and remaining vigilant for upcoming weather patterns.
An update was also provided for two other fires in the Missoula Ranger District.
The Holloman Fire in the Upper Miller Creek is 1/10th of an acre and is 100 percent contained and controlled.
The Laveck Fire in the South of Cinnabar Creek, just south of the Welcome Creek Wilderness, is a quarter of an acre and is 100 percent contained and controlled.
The following are closures due in the Lolo National Forest according to the USDA:
Closures: The Lolo National Forest has issued an emergency closure order for Brewster Creek Road, along with the John Long Trail (#21) and portions of the Tyler Creek Trail (#1192). These closures will be in place for public and firefighter safety.
Road Closures:
- Brewster Creek Road #4308 is closed from milepost 1.1 measured from junction with Rock Creek Road to its junction with road #4307.
- Slide Rock Loop Road #4307 is closed from milepost 0.00 at junction with Road #4308 to the end of the road.
Trail Closures:
- John Long Trail #21 is closed from milepost 0.00 at junction road #354 to the end of the trail at road #4307.
- Tyler Creek Trail #1192 is closed from milepost 6.5 at the junction with road #19018 to the end of the trail milepost 7.2 at road #354.
LOLO NATIONAL FOREST, Mont. - The Brewster Fire, which was reported Thursday morning, has grown to 75 acres due to hot, dry conditions.
An update on the fire posted to the Lolo National Forest Facebook says the fire is burning in steep, rugged terrain in the Brewster Creek Drainage to the east of Rock Creek on the Missoula Ranger District in Granite County.
Access to the fire by foot is limited.
On Thursday, crews observed active fire behavior including single and group tree torching and spotting.
Crews also worked to build containment line where feasible and worked in coordination with air resources to conduct water bucket drops to check the fire spread.
Two Hot Shot crews will arrive Friday to support suppression efforts and two helicopters will continue to work in tandem to conduct water bucket drops to check fire growth and cool hot spots.
At this time, no structures are threatened.
The update says the public should expect an upcoming road closure of Brewster Creek Road #4308, along with closures of the John Long Trail #21 and a portion of Tyler Creek Trail #1192.
Closures will be in place for public and firefighter safety.
At this time, Rock Creek Road is not closed, however, the public is asked to not stop or stall on the road to take pictures of aviation activity as it creates traffic problems that impact the firefighting operation.
A barricade is located one and a half mines up the Brewster Creek Road that is in place to give firefighters space to work. People are asked to not go behind the barricade as firefighting operations are in progress.
Response to the Brewster Fire is a coordinated, interagency effort with support from Missoula Ranger District Fire Crew, Missoula Smokejumpers, Missoula Helitack and the Pintler Ranger District fire crew from the Beaverhead-Deerlodge National Forest.