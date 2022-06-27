ALBERTON, Mont. - The Montana Department of Transportation has issued a new project to replace three bridges on I-90 west of Alberton.

The bridges were constructed in 1965 and are at the time of replacement.

The three bridges are between five and ten miles outside of Alberton and carry traffic over the Clark Fork River at two different points, as well as Old Highway 10.

The new bridges will have feature safety and maintenance upgrades such as higher quality guard rails and better drainage systems.

MDT is currently in the development phase of designing and funding the bridges in order to start construction.

The design process is expected to take a couple years, but construction is expected to begin in 2025.