MISSOULA, Mont. - Friends Tosha Doornek and Carolyn McLeod were diagnosed with breast cancer within three months of each other, both without any family history or genetic markers.

Doornek and McLead are part of the 12.9% who develop breast cancer over a life time, according to the American Cancer Society. That's about one in eight. This number has remained steady, increasing by .5% over the last ten years.

Fast forward to today, both women recently celebrated their five year anniversary of being cancer free.

Reflecting on their diagnoses and treatments, both women shared how it didn't just impact them, but their entire families.

Still, with all the emotions and challenges, their families stepped up, supporting them in big ways.

“You don’t realize how much someone cares for you, you know?" Doornek said. "Then you see all the little things, like cooking dinner. My friend gave me a bell as a joke, because I couldn’t lift, I wasn’t supposed to lift my arms, and I couldn’t really do anything and so I had my little bell, and [my husband] would bring me whatever I needed.”

Beyond their families and a special sense of humor, friends also played an important role.

“Not only did I have a friend who I knew just got diagnosed with it, I gained so many friends that I met through support groups, or passing through the hallway in the cancer center, and they’re sitting in the chair next to you," McLeod said. "Those friends are my everlasting friends, and we have this understanding that, that nobody else has, and they’re going to be my friends forever.”

While both women are clear, they said it continues to impact their lives through reconstruction surgeries, medication and side effects.

When asked about Breast Cancer Awareness Month, Doornek and McLeod encouraged others to self-examine regularly, get annual mammograms after the age of 40, always ask questions and advocate for yourself when it comes to your care.

They both emphasized while Breast Cancer Awareness Month is October, it should be something people are aware of all year long.