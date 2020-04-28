Bureau of Business and Economic Research estimates 50,000+ job losses in Montana

As Montana continues to move forward in the first phase of reopening, economists in Western Montana are providing a clear picture of the toll the global pandemic has taken on the local economy.
The Bureau of Business and Economic Research at the University of Montana produces economic data and annual economic forecasts for the state and the U.S. Researchers estimate in 2020, there is an average employment loss of 50,000 jobs in Montana. About a 7.3 percent decline.
BBER emphasizes that these numbers are preliminary analysis, and that these estimates are fluid because of the uncertainty of the ever-changing health and economic situation.
However, as of late-April, researchers are forecasting that every major industry in Montana will have lower employment. The greatest job losses are estimated to be in Northwest Montana, about 16,000 jobs, because population and employment is highest overall in the state.
While there's a hit to the economy in 2020, forecasters estimate by next year, there will be stronger economic growth.
Dr. Patrick Barkey the director of the BBER said according to the graph below, "you can see a very steep decline in employment is year 2020, followed by a fairly robust make up growth, and by year 2022, we're close but not quite, all the way to what was expected to be a slowly trajectory of job growth."
