Missoula, Mont. - Burn St. Bistro announced they are closing after over a decade of service to Missoulians.
Their last day of service will be Sunday, October 1. In the meantime, they will be open for operations Thursday through Sunday from 9:00 AM to 1:00 PM.
"Bistronauts, thank you for twelve or so years of patronage," Cameron, Jason and Walker posted on the restaurant's facebook page.
For those worried they have already booked the restaurant's catering service, fear not. They will be taking care of any catering orders that have already been placed, and they will still offer catering services well into the new year.
"From pig brain fritters to Dirt Bag Dinner to serving 1.7 million pounds of veggie browns to the Great Pretzel Bun Affair of 2012, we've seen a lot of changes in Missoula and the Missoula culinary landscape (street tacos!), and we are happy to have shared many a meal and questionable idea with our community," the owners said.
The owners send a special thanks to all of their team who has worked at the restaurant over the last dacade.
