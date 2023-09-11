Missoula, Mont. - Burn St. Bistro announced they are closing after over a decade of service to Missoulians.

Their last day of service will be Sunday, October 1. In the meantime, they will be open for operations Thursday through Sunday from 9:00 AM to 1:00 PM.

"Bistronauts, thank you for twelve or so years of patronage," Cameron, Jason and Walker posted on the restaurant's facebook page

For those worried they have already booked the restaurant's catering service, fear not. They will be taking care of any catering orders that have already been placed, and they will still offer catering services well into the new year.