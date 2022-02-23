MISSOULA, Mont. - This week, PATH Missoula is partnering up with Burns St. Bistro to collect donations for people who are newly housed or homeless.
As for what the drive is accepting, well anything you can think of.
The Bistro has already seen items like clothes, gloves, mattresses and household essentials get dropped off, and so far the drive has been quite successful.
Assistant manager Shannon Clark tells us when PATH Missoula reached out to see if the bistro could offer up space to host the drive, it was a no-brainer.
"That's what burns street is basically it's a community space so we were like yes and that is exactly what we are doing anything that people have that they can bring in that they don't need anymore an can help somebody else out we are taking and we are donating it to path who is going to get it to exactly who needs it,” said Clark
You can drop off donations now through Friday at Burns St. Bistro in Missoula from 11:00 am to 2:00 pm. All items are welcome.
And if you can't make the drive this week, you're encouraged to reach out to PATH Missoula for more information.
