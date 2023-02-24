MISSOULA, Mont. - A burst pipe has caused flooding at Aber Hall at the University of Montana.

Maintenance crews are responding to Aber Hall, and the hall has been evacuated according to an alert from UM.

The alert says the UM Housing Office will reach out to residents of Aber Hall with further instructions once the situation has been properly accessed.

For now, people are asked to stay clear of Aber Hall so crews can complete their work.