Missoula shoppers are raising concerns after the owner of the Southgate Mall, Washington Prime Group, files for bankruptcy.
The good news is Missoula's mall isn't going anywhere right now. In fact the owners expect it to continue operating business as usual.
The Washington Prime Group filed for chapter 11 bankruptcy. According to US Courts this type of bankruptcy usually allows a corporation to propose a plan to reorganize its debt in order to keep their business alive.
While the Southgate Mall declined an interview they did provide this statement:
“The covid-19 pandemic has created significant challenges for many consumer-facing companies, including Washington Prime Group. The company has determined that the chapter 11 path is the most effective next step to resolve the company’s outstanding debts as we emerge from the pandemic. Throughout the chapter 11 financial restructuring, we expect business as usual at Southgate Mall, where our tenants, sponsors and employees will continue operating as normal, with a focus on providing enjoyable experiences for our guests.” a Washington Prime Group Spokesperson said.
Over the last year the Washington Prime Group stock fell over 60%, the organization says temporary closures were the main cause of this bankruptcy.
As the mall owner restructures their debt, the Southgate Mall will stay open and all future plans including the new Scheel's are still on track.